Zacks: Analysts Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). CryoPort also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in CryoPort by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

