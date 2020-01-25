Zacks: Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Duluth posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Duluth by 30.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth $4,613,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. 216,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,327. The stock has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Duluth has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

