Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.42. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.86) to ($9.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,284,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 720,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 459,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

