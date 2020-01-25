Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Match Group stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. Match Group has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

