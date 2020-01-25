Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.46 Million

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $789.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $792.13 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

