Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $572.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.79 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Pool posted sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. Pool has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $202.40.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

