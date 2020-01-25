Zacks: Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $3.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,270.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 million to $12.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $203.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Shares of SAGE opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

