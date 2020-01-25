Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,577. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

