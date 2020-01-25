Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.94). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 250,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,037. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

