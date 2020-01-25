Zacks: Analysts Set $3.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of UTSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 0.87.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

