Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

