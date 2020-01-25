Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

CCL stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

