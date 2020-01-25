Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.52. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 42,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.