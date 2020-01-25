Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.95. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

DAL opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.