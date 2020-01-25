Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $18.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $50.70 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $125.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $72.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $136,950.00. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

