Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 268,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 104,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,569. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

