Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $64.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $67.27 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $264.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $271.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $257.41 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $265.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

