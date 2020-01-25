Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.46. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,309,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MSA Safety by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSA Safety by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 175,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

