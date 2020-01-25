Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 65,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

