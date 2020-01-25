Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NCNA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 50,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

