Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $77.10 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

