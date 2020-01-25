Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 452,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

