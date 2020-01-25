Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

SFNC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,680. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,555,000 after acquiring an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.