Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SmartFinancial also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,595. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

