Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. VF posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VF.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in VF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. VF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.