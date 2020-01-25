Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 415,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.