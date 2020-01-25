Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce $95.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.10 million and the lowest is $94.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $336.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $496.18 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $53.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.