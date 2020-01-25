Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report sales of $26.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $105.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,514 shares of company stock valued at $697,980. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.