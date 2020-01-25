Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $116.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.23 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $482.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.14 million to $488.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.79 million, with estimates ranging from $478.08 million to $530.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 339,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

