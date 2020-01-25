Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $307.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.16 million and the highest is $310.04 million. Curo Group posted sales of $300.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

CURO stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

