Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $496,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 393,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

