Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.59. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

H opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

