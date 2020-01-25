Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NCR also reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 419,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

