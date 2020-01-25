Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 321.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after buying an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 583.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.