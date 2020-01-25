Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 248,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

