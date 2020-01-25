Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

POWI stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. 127,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $106.72.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $9,193,164. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

