Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.55. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period.

PRAA stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

