Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $289.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the highest is $293.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $280.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

SEAS opened at $35.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $65,220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $10,823,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 281.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 204.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,640 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

