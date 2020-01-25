Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of ST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 821,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 616,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

