Zacks: Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. SilverBow Resources reported earnings per share of $4.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 73,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

