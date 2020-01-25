Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.37). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $145,190,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

