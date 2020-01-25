Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

TGI stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

