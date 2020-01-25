Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.53. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 2,677,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,263. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

