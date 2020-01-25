Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.