Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $35.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.87 billion to $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

