Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.77. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.