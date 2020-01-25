Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.00 Price Target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE)

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ampio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,844. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

