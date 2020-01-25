Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 29.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

