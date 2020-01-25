Zacks: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GLRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

