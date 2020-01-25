Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCFT remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.77%.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

